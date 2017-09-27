Northampton mayor to voice concerns tomorrow on MGM casino

The Massachusetts Gaming commission will meet in Springfield tomorrow to get an update on progress to build a 950-million dollar casino.

The commission will also hear from the city of Northampton about their casino concerns.

Meanwhile, the city of Northampton has some concerns about how this casino could impact them and they'll take those concerns to the gaming commission tomorrow.

The city of Northampton has kept a close eye on the development of MGM's Springfield casino.

Mayor David Narkewicz told Western Mass News that the city is seeking 100-thousand dollars in mitigation money to help Northampton's businesses whom he said could be hurt by the MGM casino.

"Many people understand Northampton is a regional destination. Restaurants, retail, arts, we were concerned what this impact would be and we had a study that said there would be an impact," said Mayor Narkewicz.

According to that study, the casino would reduce recreational spending sales in the city from 4 to 8 percent.

That translates into a loss of sales of from four and a half to nearly 9 million dollars.

Northampton's mayor said the city is seeking the maximum they're eligible for in mitigation money.

And if the gaming commission awards Northampton 100-thousand dollars in mitigation money, Mayor Narkewicz said it will be well spent on a strong marketing campaign.

"We understand MGM Springfield is bringing a lot of new visitors to the Pioneer Valley, so what we want to do is make sure Northampton is marketing itself properly to lure MGM visitors."

The gaming commission is expected to vote on Northampton's request after it's briefed tomorrow.

So city leaders will know soon if they'll be in line to receive that mitigation money.

