Jones Law preventing goods to be shipped to Puerto Rico

(AP Photo/Carlos Giusti). In this Sept. 24, 2017, photo, National Guard Soldiers arrive at Barrio Obrero in Santurce to distribute water and food among those affected by the passage of Hurricane Maria, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

A century-old shipping law is preventing critical aide from getting to Puerto Rico.

Currently, foreign countries are not allowed to deliver goods directly to the American territory.

The Jones Act stops foreign countries from bringing those necessary goods to Puerto Rico that they so desperately need, but a push to get a waiver is in the works.

Water, food, and medical supplies are scarce on the island of Puerto Rico and time is fading fast.

“They have to go into Jacksonville, Florida, be unloaded. And then loaded on to us merchant marine ships to then get brought out to their respective island nations,” said Councilor Roman.

This costs time and money, but there is a push to temporarily waive the Jones Act to directly distribute these goods.

This is a cause particularly close to Carmen Ocasio’s heart. Many of her family members live in Puerto Rico.

“We can’t get a flight out. We don’t know where some of them are located.”

She is doing what she can by collecting donations destined for Puerto Rico, but she hopes more is done by leaders to ensure safety in her homeland.

“The Hispanic community is very strong. They bound together, and if not, make it a better Puerto Rico.”

Several Massachusetts lawmakers have been vocal about lifting the Jones Act, but whether a waiver will be granted remains to be seen.

