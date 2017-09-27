The Bike Man surprises a Chicopee teen with a new bike

A surprise came for a Chicopee teen whose bike was stolen two weeks ago.

Zachary Theroux has had a tough couple of years.

His mom passed away suddenly and his dad lost both his legs to diabetes, but tonight he got a surprise from a man who knows all too well what's like to go through hard times.

Bob Charland donated a bike to Zach, a complete stranger.

Bob is known as the 'Bike Man.'

He was diagnosed with a terminal brain condition and now he chooses to spend much of his time remaining fixing up bikes for children and giving them away.

He heard about what happened to Zach and wanted to help out.

People loaded up trucks of bikes at Lyndale’s Garage in Springfield and with a police procession made their way to a house in Chicopee on Laurel Street, Zach's girlfriends house.

Chicopee Police, Mass State Police, Connecticut State Police were all here helping to deliver the bikes. Zach completely surprised.

A bunch of Zach's friends were here with family and friends as he chose the bike he wanted. He took it for a little spin and said he knew right away which one he wanted.

Zach said he wants to thank his dad the most for being there for him and being able to support him through these difficult times.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.