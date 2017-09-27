Springfield residents hold donation drive for family and friends in Puerto Rico

Although supplies are having a tough time getting to Puerto Rico, many people in western Mass are trying to help out.

Tonight, people in Springfield spent the night collecting anything they could and loading it up on truck bound for the island.

It will take a long time for Puerto Rico to recover, but tonight's drive wasn't run by any organization, it was just a group of people with family there trying to rally together and do what they can.

Yashira Soto, like many, have family in Puerto Rico and she's been trying to reach them since Hurricane Maria.

"Very emotional, very shaky. Just finally hearing their voices and knowing they're okay. It was a relief, but we know that they need help. Regardless that they say they're okay, they need help," said Soto.

Soto was one of many who brought a donation to this truck, hoping to fill it up to be shipped down to Puerto Rico.

The supplies will be brought down in four containers from a company out of New Jersey.

"The company U.S. Environmental, they're shipping equipment down to Puerto Rico. They have to ship five containers. Four are going full. One is going empty, so they offered me the four containers," said Anhar Bakth.

Anhar said that by next Sunday the supplies should be enroute to New Jersey and then on their way to Puerto Rico.

"In Puerto Rico, we have the people who are going to pick up the stuff and that was the big thing."

Soto is worried for her family, but hopes they can survive on what they have right now until supplies get there.

"The ATMs are not working. The Walmarts are closed, so they're desperate at this point. They don't have any cash to make any purchases and running out of all kinds of supplies."

