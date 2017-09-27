Dave Madsen inducted into MA Broadcasters Hall of Fame

Thursday marks a special day for a member of the Western Mass News family.

Dave Madsen was among nine people inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame at an event today in Quincy.

In a statement, Hall of Fame president Peter Brown said that this year's inductees are “as impressive a group of broadcasters as there is anywhere and a collective credit to the radio and television industry of the Bay State.”

Dave's career began in 1970 in radio at WMAS, but he would later transition into the world of television and has spent the last 25 years at our Liberty Street studios.

Throughout his years in television, he has covered a wide range of stories and topics, both near and far - from inaugurations to tornadoes, a Super Bowl to a shuttle launch...and perhaps one of his favorite days of the year: opening day at Fenway Park.

Dave also served as an adjunct professor in journalism for over a decade at UMass Amherst, where he taught a class on the principles of broadcast journalism, including writing and videography.

Outside of the newsroom, he has remained active in the community, having served as emcee for many events including the Rays of Hope Walk, the Jimmy Fund - Jeffrey Vinick Classic, the Dawn to Dusk Golf Marathon, the Brightside Golf Classic, and other arts and civic events.

In 2011, Dave received the Silver Circle Award from the New England chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for his contributions to broadcast journalism and the community.

He has also been voted 'Best of Valley' by Valley Advocate readers and Favorite Local TV Personality in The Republican's 'Readers Raves' poll.

Dave was presented for induction at today's ceremony by Western Mass News station manager John Hesslein.

He's a husband, father, grandfather, and respected journalist, but he's also been a valued colleague, mentor, and friend to many over the years.

All of us at Western Mass News congratulate Dave on today's tremendous honor.

Other members of the Class of 2017 include:

Byron Barnett - Reporter, WHDH-TV

Dan Berkery - General Manager (retired), WSBK-TV

Billy Costa - Radio personality, WXKS-FM KISS 108 and co-host of "Dining Playbook" on NESN

Tom Martin - Cramer Productions founder and chairman

Dan Rea - Host of "Nightside" on WBZ NewsRadio 1030

Jerry Remy - Boston Red Sox TV analyst

Peter Smyth - former Greater Media chairman and CEO

Diane Stern - News anchor (retired), WBZ NewsRadio 1030

An exhibit featuring plaques of all inductees of the Hall of Fame is on display in the Arts Center at Massasoit Community College's Brockton campus.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.