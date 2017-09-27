Two women arrested in West Springfield on drug charges - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Two women arrested in West Springfield on drug charges

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA

West Springfield police arrested two females after conducting surveillance around an Express Inn located at 1557 Riverdale Street.

The narcotics unit observed a group of males parked outside one of the rooms.

Further investigation lead investigators into a room to find Tabitha Barnum of Lanesborough, and Shelby Cyr of West Springfield.

Barnum was arrested and charged with:

  • Trafficking cocaine 18-36 grams
  • Possession to Distribute a Class A Drug (Heroin)
  • Possession to Distribute a Class B Drug (Cocaine/crack cocaine)
  • Possession to Distribute a Class B Drug (Suboxone)
  • Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws
  • Possession of a Class A Drug
  • Possession of a Class B Drug
  • Possession to Distribute a Class C Drug (Clonazepam and Alprazolam)

 The following was found in the room or on Barnum’s person:

  • 475 packages of heroin stamped "Draft", "Yogotti", "Happy Meal" and "730 Virus"
  • 18 grams of powder and crack cocaine in 6 containers w/105 individual packages
  • 8.5 grams of packaged cocaine if 58 packages
  • 13 bags of heroin in small container
  • 448 Assorted prescription drugs (Suboxone, Zanex, Tiva, Spiriva, gabapentin Clonazepam Alprazolam, and unknowns)
  • 3 grams of marijuana
  • 10 Naloxone pills
  • $488.00 in US Currency
  • Digital scale, ledgers, packaging materials, empty and used narcotics packages and needles

Cyr was also arrested on a Fugitive from Justice warrant out of the State of Vermont.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

