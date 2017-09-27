Two women arrested in West Springfield on drug charges

West Springfield police arrested two females after conducting surveillance around an Express Inn located at 1557 Riverdale Street.
The narcotics unit observed a group of males parked outside one of the rooms.
Further investigation lead investigators into a room to find Tabitha Barnum of Lanesborough, and Shelby Cyr of West Springfield.
Barnum was arrested and charged with:
The following was found in the room or on Barnum’s person:
Cyr was also arrested on a Fugitive from Justice warrant out of the State of Vermont.
