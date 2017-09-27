Two women arrested in West Springfield on drug charges

West Springfield police arrested two females after conducting surveillance around an Express Inn located at 1557 Riverdale Street.

The narcotics unit observed a group of males parked outside one of the rooms.

Further investigation lead investigators into a room to find Tabitha Barnum of Lanesborough, and Shelby Cyr of West Springfield.

Barnum was arrested and charged with:

Trafficking cocaine 18-36 grams

Possession to Distribute a Class A Drug (Heroin)

Possession to Distribute a Class B Drug (Cocaine/crack cocaine)

Possession to Distribute a Class B Drug (Suboxone)

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws

Possession of a Class A Drug

Possession of a Class B Drug

Possession to Distribute a Class C Drug (Clonazepam and Alprazolam)

The following was found in the room or on Barnum’s person:

475 packages of heroin stamped "Draft", "Yogotti", "Happy Meal" and "730 Virus"

18 grams of powder and crack cocaine in 6 containers w/105 individual packages

8.5 grams of packaged cocaine if 58 packages

13 bags of heroin in small container

448 Assorted prescription drugs (Suboxone, Zanex, Tiva, Spiriva, gabapentin Clonazepam Alprazolam, and unknowns)

3 grams of marijuana

10 Naloxone pills

$488.00 in US Currency

Digital scale, ledgers, packaging materials, empty and used narcotics packages and needles

Cyr was also arrested on a Fugitive from Justice warrant out of the State of Vermont.

