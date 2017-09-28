A sunny end to the week, but a round of rain is on the way

Refreshing air has returned to New England under a gusty northwest breeze today! Dew points will remain in the 40s and even 30s through the weekend, giving us a big taste of fall.

We remain breezy tonight between high pressure and an exiting Maria to our east. Temperatures continue to fall and we bottom out in the low 40s by dawn with a few spotty upper 30s possible after wind lightens.

Friday will be a beautiful Late-September day with sunshine and very few clouds, dry air and mild temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 60s. We will have a lighter breeze throughout the day as high pressure builds across the region. Clouds build in late in the day as a quick-moving Clipper moves down from the Great Lakes. Showers are likely overnight into Saturday morning with this system and even a thunderstorm or two with small hail or graupel (soft hail) is possible.

Saturday will be a cloudy, damp and chilly day with highs in the upper 50s and a breeze. Some clearing is expected late as this potent disturbance moves out to sea. Temperatures get cold Saturday night as high pressure builds in and overnight lows may get near freezing for some with a light frost possible.

High pressure dominates our weather from Sunday through much of next week. We will see a seasonable day Sunday and gradually get warmer each day with 70s through Tuesday and low 80s possible Wednesday and Thursday. Nights remain clear and gradually milder. Our weather pattern of dry and above normal temps continues through the week.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.