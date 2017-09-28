Heat and humidity out as a drier and cool air mass invades

We saw another hot, humid day yesterday with highs again in the upper 80s! However a cold front is pushing through western Mass this morning, bringing with it a cooler, drier air mass for the end of the week.

Our humid air mass is finally pushing out and dew points are falling quickly this morning. Today will become manly sunny along with a healthy north-northwest breeze and highs in the mid-70s. Our temperatures turn chilly tonight with dry air in place. Overnight lows dip to either side of 40 degrees by tomorrow morning!

A disturbance/cold front will come in from the northwest tomorrow night, bringing more clouds late tomorrow and the chance for showers Friday night through Saturday. It looks as though clouds may linger for a while so it will be chilly with highs near 60.

High pressure builds into southern New England Saturday night, bringing low temperatures into the middle 30s. There may even be a some spotty frost. Sunday looks fantastic! We'll see bright sunshine with highs nearing 70! A beautiful October day!

Each day next week will get a bit warmer than the previous. Warm, sunny days and chilly, clear nights will really allow for tree colors to start to pop for the first week of October! Temperatures by midweek look to return to near 80 degrees as a ridge of high pressure returns to the Northeast.

Tropical Storm Maria has turned northeast and is about to accelerate into the north Atlantic over the next few days-bringing an end to any East Coast impacts.