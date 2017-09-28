Biodiesel market loses money from thieves that steal cooking grease

A crime that's committed across the country everyday isn't as commonly known as you would think.

When you go out to eat you might not notice the giant grease bins in the back of a restaurant.

Thieves nationwide are making it their mission to steal as much of that cooking grease as they can to sell it on the bio diesel black market to make a profit.

Local recycling companies and businesses are now wanting to educate everyone to find a way to stop it.



Just about every restaurant and local business in America has two large bins behind their building; a trash dumpster, and a large drum where pounds of used cooking oil get recycled.

"Grease thieves will come in, they'll use a truck, or converted van with pumps and hoses, storage tanks. They'll stick their hose in the tank, drain the tank and drive away with the oil," said Loss Prevention Manager Terrence Plakias.

Those thieves are preventing recyclers like Terrence Plakias from doing their job.

According to the National Biodiesel Board, biodiesel is now a $3 billion industry and growing.

Most bins can hold 1,500 pounds worth, and at 15-30 cents a pound, thieves could turn a single stop into nearly $500.



"In this case, they cut a hole. Other types of containers, they can bend the hoods, or if it's not secured, they can stick the hose in, there's no damage," Plakias noted.



The cooking oil is used in animal feed and bio fuel and could also be used as an additive in soaps, adhesives, cleaners, autmotives and even makeup.

The industry suffers more now than ever, losing nearly $50 million each year.

With only 2 biodiesel manufacturers in the commonwealth, thieves often travel long distances, targeting communities off major highways.

One Springfield business owner said he saw thieves stealing grease this summer from his apartment across the street.



"At first, I thought they were just throwing some trash out, but then I noticed a hose, and that they were pumping the grease out of the container," said Matt Hubeny, Property Manager for 350 Grill Steakhouse.



Those thieves were never caught, which is why grease recyclers want to raise awareness to local police, before they hit your business next.



"If they see somebody stealing, or they catch it on video camera, they can report it to police, and we let the police know it's a crime. This is a product that we pay for, we pay the restaurants for, so restaurants use money, and we lose money," he explained.



Western Mass News reached out to nearly a dozen police departments, and most had never even heard of this type of crime.

Some states require recyclers to register, but according to the Statehouse and local district attorneys, there is no bill or law in Massachusetts that specifically addresses stolen cooking oil.

A 2012 survey by the National Renders Association saw out of 6,000 grease thefts reported, only 3 percent led to criminal charges, even less actually prosecuted.

Hubeny added more lighting and cameras for the time being, as these businesses get paid for proper recycling, he wants others to know how serious this has become.

If you see a group of people in an area where they don't belong, especially before and after a restaurant has closed, you are encouraged to contact your local police department.

It's often at times they will use an unmarked van, but some will even have graphics put on their van to make it look like it fits in.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

