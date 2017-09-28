Club Pandora's entertainment license suspended by Mayor Sarno

Scene from one of the shootings near Kickback Lounge

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno suspended the entertainment license of Club Pandora, also known as the Kickback Lounge.

The suspension comes just three months after two men were killed outside the lounge.

Mayor Sarno and the Springfield License Commission came to an agreement that until the problems stop at this lounge, the business must stop as well.

Neighbors of the club have met with the mayor several times and described what goes on around the lounge on a daily basis.

Mayor Sarno said in part:

I heard their heartfelt cries to stop the constant late night/early morning hours public safety and quality of life issues that have negatively impacted this quiet pine point neighborhood. Any non-compliance of this ruling will result in this establishment remaining closed.

Neighbors said the State Street club has had on-going problems with loitering and people drinking alcohol outside the lounge; often times long after the lounge closed.

Some claim they have had trespassers on their lawns, others leaving broken bottles and trash behind on the streets which has turned the club into a safety issue for residents.

The club was the scene of a shooting in June where 2 men were killed and another person injured.

Kickback Lounge shut down in July in an effort to address the security problems, but the issues continued.

City officials temporarily suspended their liquor license as a result.

Western Mass News has reached out to the owners several times over the last few months, but their attorney has told us no comment.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.