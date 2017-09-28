Gaming commission approves mitigation funds for Northampton

The Mass. Gaming Commission met Thursday morning for another update on the highly anticipated MGM casino in downtown Springfield.

With the casino looming and fearing a loss in business, the city of Northampton requested community mitigation funds from the commission and the vote was nothing short of successful.

Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz got some laughs out of the commission when he called Northampton "the greatest city in America," but he was all business when it came to making sure they got the funds they needed.

Rightfully so, MGM Springfield is coming and is set to open next fall.

That's why Narkewicz has continued to apply for mitigation funds from the gaming commission.

Northampton has done its homework, putting together a study on the economic impact the casino could have on them. They found that the city would lose $4.5 to $9 million in sales.

Regardless of how many million they could lose, Narkewicz told the commission they are economically doing well and want to keep it that way. They Don't want to wait until the impact is felt.

The request was for $100,000 meant for a professional marketing campaign to attract the many casino tourists to take that 20 minute drive north to experience what Northampton has to offer. That includes more than 200 shops, five live music venues, and an endless array of art.

The commission liked what they heard and voted unanimously to approve the $100,000 request and as the mayor told us, he is glad they landed on the right side of that scale.

"It was more really about whether we'd receive some or all of the funds, so I'm grateful that they've given us the full $100,000 and it will allow us to work with staff to put together our project and get it going," Narkewicz said.

Narkewicz said to expect the first stages of their marketing campaign to get going in the next couple of weeks.

