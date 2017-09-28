Pittsfield man found not guilty of killing wife due to mental illness

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts man who said he heard voices telling him to kill his wife in 2015 has been found not guilty by reason of mental illness.

Timothy Gill, of Pittsfield, was sent to state psychiatric facility after a judge Wednesday issued the decision that followed a jury-waived trial last week.

The 39-year-old Gill was charged with murder for strangling 37-year-old Halena Irene Gill inside their apartment in December 2015.

Two mental health experts, one for the defense and one for the prosecution, testified that Gill was acutely mentally ill at the time.

Gill had a history of mental illness and was suffering from a form of schizophrenia and heard voices that convinced him his wife was responsible for killing the souls of babies and that she needed to be stopped.

