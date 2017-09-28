Springfield officer remains hospitalized following crash

A Springfield police officer is still in the hospital, recovering after a three car crash yesterday morning.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Maple and Union Streets.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that the officer was on the way to a call and had emergency lights and sirens activated when stopped at a red light before proceeding through it.

That's when the cruiser was struck by another vehicle and was pushed into a third car at the intersection.

Police said that the officer suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that collided with the cruiser has been cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.