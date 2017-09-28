Donations drives for Puerto Rico happening throughout Springfield

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno along with several city organizations have teamed up to continue relief efforts to those affected by Hurricane Maria.

Donations have been collected all throughout western Massachusetts since the devastating hurricane hit Puerto Rico.

In Springfield alone, there are several places you can visit to lend a helping hand by bringing desperately needed supplies.

These locations will be taking donations until October 6. For a full list of items they will accept and for the hours of each location, visit the link here.

Richard E. Neal Operations Center (DPW Building), 70 Tapley Street

Greenleaf Community Center/Clodo Concepcion Community Center, 1188 Parker Street

Brightwood Library, 359 Plainfield Street

Indian Orchard Community Center, 111 Main Street, Indian Orchard

Mason Square Library, 765 State Street

Springfield Election Office, City Hall, 36 Court Street, Room 8

There will be another donation drive this weekend on Sunday, October 1 at noon on 29 Tracy Street in Springfield.

Western Mass News was told they will be accepting various donations from clothing, shoes, to canned goods but no cash donations.

If you or someone you know is having a donation drive for Puerto Rico, please email tips@westernmassnews.com with information on where, when, and the types of donations that are needed.

