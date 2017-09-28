MA State Police add six to 'Most Wanted' list

Investigators are looking for the public's help in locating several men who they call some of their 'Most Wanted'.

Mass. State Police said that six names have been added to the list by the department's Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section.

They include "a man wanted for killing his estranged girlfriend, another who kidnapped and pistol-whipped two victims, an accomplice in a fatal home invasion, and a man who attacked a woman and a dog with a machete," according to police.

Those added to the list include:

Steven Touch, 28 - a.k.a. Steven Chhon Touch, Steven Choum, Kevin Touch, “Fat Boy,” and “C Sick" Wanted for: murder, home invasion, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large capacity firearm

- a.k.a. Steven Chhon Touch, Steven Choum, Kevin Touch, “Fat Boy,” and “C Sick" Thomas Vargus, 45 Wanted for: assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (machete) and cruelty to animals

Cornel Bell, 46 - a.k.a. Cavin Wayne Lebert, Cornel James, Kerrol Florizel Bailey, Cornel Carara, Bernard Duke Bell, Mark Simmons, Tony Smith, and Anthony Smith Wanted for: murder

- a.k.a. Cavin Wayne Lebert, Cornel James, Kerrol Florizel Bailey, Cornel Carara, Bernard Duke Bell, Mark Simmons, Tony Smith, and Anthony Smith Daniel Christian, 31 - a.k.a. “D.J.” Wanted for: armed assault to murder, home invasion, five counts of armed robbery, and discharging a firearm

- a.k.a. “D.J.” Jeffrey Baby Lopez, 27 - a.k.a. "Knuckles" Wanted for: two counts of armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (handgun), an discharging a firearm within 500' of a dwelling

- a.k.a. "Knuckles" Jovett Resende, 28 Wanted for: possession of a large capacity firearm, trafficking fentanyl, and discharging a firearm



For more information on the cases and to see more pictures, CLICK HERE

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at (800) 527-8873

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.