MA State Police add six to 'Most Wanted' list

Investigators are looking for the public's help in locating several men who they call some of their 'Most Wanted'.
Mass. State Police said that six names have been added to the list by the department's Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section.
They include "a man wanted for killing his estranged girlfriend, another who kidnapped and pistol-whipped two victims, an accomplice in a fatal home invasion, and a man who attacked a woman and a dog with a machete," according to police.
Those added to the list include:
Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at (800) 527-8873
