Victim of deadly Springfield shooting identified

As Springfield has seen a dramatic decline in the number of crimes in the last decade, the city is again reeling from a homicide this week.

It was announced earlier this week that new FBI statistics show Springfield on that decline.

The latest statistics from the FBI show that violent crimes including murder were down in 2016. This announcement came on Tuesday, the same day the city’s 13 homicide of the 2017 took place.

“Extremely hot weather can lead to acts of violence and sometimes homicides, something any police officer could tell you is absolutely true," said Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri.

Christian Hernandez Rivera, 23, was gunned down in his neighborhood on Springfield’s Baldwin Street Tuesday and died later at the hospital.

Barbieri told Western Mass News that witnesses were extremely cooperative, which led to a quick arrest.

“Our ability to resolve issues depends on early often calls to the police," Barbieri noted.

According to the police report obtained by Western Mass News, a witness "was asked briefly what happened and she said the victim and his neighbor Angel were fighting over each other’s pets. Angel then called his stepfather or mother’s boyfriend over to the house on a cell phone...the stepfather or boyfriend arrived and pulled a gun out and fired a shot at Christian.”

“Homicides are quite often unpredictable," Barbieri added.

Witnesses quickly described the alleged shooter as "a Hispanic male in his forties with a ponytail, wearing dark clothing and that he lived in the neighborhood."

Within seconds of getting this description, officers found the suspect on Putnam Circle. Witnesses quickly identified him as 42-year-old Francisco Guadalupe.

The records show that “Christian was pronounced deceased at 2:08 p.m.”

“My sympathies to family and friends of anyone who lost somebody,” Barbieri said.

Guadalupe faces charges including murder, carrying a firearm without a license, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

The suspect returns to court next month for a pretrial hearing and the incident remains under investigation by the Hampden County District Attorney's office.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.