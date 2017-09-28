MGM announces two local partnerships for Springfield casino

Officials with MGM Springfield have announced two partnerships that will be part of it's South End casino when it opens next year.

During today's meeting of the Mass. Gaming Commission in Springfield, the company revealed that Kringle Candle will open a boutique in the First Spiritualist Church Space.

The location will not only feature candles and other keepsakes, but will also have a gourmet cafe.

MGM has also partnered with Springfield Museums for a public art program and an exclusive exhibit.

Some of the items on loan from the museums will include a 1925 Edison Western Union stock ticker, a 1915 Springfield-made telegraphone, and an 1895 Edison home phonograph.

MGM Springfield is slated to open in the fall of 2018.

