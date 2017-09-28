Springfield man pleads guilty to gun and drug charges - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Springfield man pleads guilty to gun and drug charges

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A Springfield man has pleaded guilty to firearm and drug charges today in federal court.

Robert Crichlow, 37 is scheduled for sentencing for Jan. 4, 2018 for one count of being a convicted felon is possession of a firearm and ammunition and one count of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.

Crichlow was found to be in possession of a Taurus Model PT 145 .45 caliber pistol and seven rounds of .45 caliber ammunition. He was also found to have eight rocks of packaged crack cocaine.

 The charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm provides for a sentence of no greater than 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. 

The charge of possessing crack cocaine with intent to distribute provides for a sentence of no greater than 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $1 million.

