CT law changes for car seats effective Sunday

Connecticut's car seat laws will soon be overhauled.

Lawmakers in Connecticut crafted stricter regulations designed to protect our little ones, but what happens when Massachusettss residents cross the border?

Our children are our most precious cargo. Parents do everything to keep them safe, which is why new child restraint laws are on the way in Connecticut.

"I find it with my own kids. As they hit kindergarten and first grade, almost all of their friends were not in booster seats and for my kids, it was a big struggle. 'Why do they not have to be in booster seats and I do?' Seat belts are made for adults, not for kids," said Dr. Shannon Martinello.

Under Connecticut's new law, children are required to stay in rear-facing seats until they are two years old and weigh 30 pounds.

The current law allows forward-facing seats for children a year old and at least 20 pounds.

Children must also remain in a five-point harness until they are five before they can transition into a booster seat.

They must continue to use a booster seat until they are eight and weigh 60 pounds.

However, Massachusett laws are looser.

"They have to be in a federally-approved car seat up until age eight, under 57 pounds. If the seat belt doesn't fit, they should remain in the seat," said Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk.

The American Academy of Pediatrics first recommended the changes to car seat standards back in 2011.

"A child's neck is not fully formed, vertebrae at 1 or 2, closer to three, so when you have a child whose head is naturally disproportionately bigger than their body and front facing, in a frontal collision, their head is going to go forward and hyper-extend, causing serious or fatal damage," said Nick Aysseh with Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Police said that out-of-state drivers are not likely to be cited as long as they are following federally-approved car seat regulations.

However, like all things when it comes to our children, it is always better to err on the side of caution.

"Take the bare minimum and go one step farther," Wilk noted.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.