District says it didn't OK refusal of White House book gift

A Massachusetts school district says one of its librarians didn't have permission when she tried to reject a book donation from Melania Trump.

Cambridge Public Schools says an editorial letter written by librarian Liz Phipps Soeir represented her opinions and was not an official statement on behalf of the district.

Soeir's school was among one from each state chosen to receive 10 Dr. Seuss books from the first lady for National Read a Book Day.

But the librarian penned a letter for a blog saying her school has "plenty of resources" and doesn't need the books. She also called Dr. Seuss "a bit of a cliche."

Soeir's remarks about Dr. Seuss didn't sit well with Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

“’One fish – two fish – red fish – blue fish’ – I think her comments ‘stink’ and are ridiculous towards our beloved Dr. Seuss. We’re extremely proud to be home to the one and only Dr. Seuss Museum in the world," Sarno said in a statement released Thursday.

Sarno went on to note that the city is proud to host a museum honoring the author and that "Her comments that this is ‘racist propaganda' and that Dr. Seuss is 'a bit of a cliché' and 'a tired and worn ambassador for children’s literature’ is ‘political correctness’ at its worst."

The district says it has "counseled" Soeir on district policies and that her letter "was not a formal acceptance or rejection of donated books."

Sarno applauded Mrs. Trump for the donation and indicated that if Cambridge didn't want them, "we'll take them" and that he "would be honored to have the First Lady and President Donald J. Trump to visit the Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum too."

