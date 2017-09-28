9-year-old boy signed to AIC Men's Basketball team - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

9-year-old boy signed to AIC Men's Basketball team

SPRINGFIELD, MA

The AIC Men’s Basketball team drafted a special player.

A nine-year-old Chicopee boy who is now cancer-free became an official Yellow Jacket Thursday evening.

Giovanni Correa signed his letter of intent today to be a member of the Men’s Basketball team at American International College.

A non-profit that teams up kids with cancer with athletic teams.

Giovanni Correa was diagnosed with neuroblastoma back in 2011.

With a huge smile on his face, he was officially signed as a Division II basketball player.

AIC is a strong partner with team impact and has partnered young kids with cancer with many teams here on campus and they are welcoming Gio in as a member of their family.

Members of the team are so excited for the opportunity to have Gio as a part of their team

All of the athletes gave Gio a high five as they left the room and no kids smile has ever been bigger.

