Changes to auto inspection procedure could mean longer wait times

Major changes are on tap for how vehicle inspections are performed here in the Commonwealth.

State leaders are going high-tech in an effort to prevent sticker fraud, but could it mean longer wait times?

Vehicle inspections are getting an overhaul.

Auto repair centers will be equipped with cameras, real-time compliance monitoring, and the option for wireless emissions tests.

Over at Brad’s Service Center in Chicopee, they are moving ahead with the new system next week.

The idea behind the new state initiative is to prevent sticker fraud.

“In the long-term, this should be easier for the consumer, and protect the consumer better,” said Brad.

But critics worry this will increase wait times.

With a brand new system and several added steps, it could mean a little more time in the waiting room.

“Anything new is going to create a learning curve. So once we’re past the curve, I think it will still boil down to 15-20 minutes a car.”

Auto repair shops will have to foot the bill to install new equipment.

That can run anywhere from 5 to 7-thousand dollars, but the folks at Brad’s said they remain optimistic.

