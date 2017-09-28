Water fountains being tested for contaminants at STCC - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Water fountains being tested for contaminants at STCC

SPRINGFIELD, MA

Water fountains have been shut off at Springfield Technical Community College after high levels of lead, copper, and iron were found.

Officials told Western Mass News the problem was discovered after testing the water in two of their buildings.

One student reportedly got sick from drinking water at one of the fountains.

The system was flushed, and levels returned to normal.

As a precaution, the college has shut off all fountains and water from the sinks is to be used for hand washing only until more testing is done.

