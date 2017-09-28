Chicopee Police arrest suspect who struck detective with vehicle

Chicopee Police were on scene conducting a search warrant on Nonotuck Ave around 6:30pm tonight.

When confronted, the subject struck a detective with his vehicle, attempted to strike another, and then struck a cruiser.

The detective struck suffered minor injuries and is said to be ok.

Officer Mike Wilk said that the subject then fled on foot towards the Hampden Street area and hid in a vacant house.

Following a brief search with a K-9 unit, the subject was found and was arrested without incident.

Police are currently still on scene investigating and ask that the public avoid the area.

Western Mass News will bring you more information as it becomes available.

