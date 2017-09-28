White House authorizes waiver for Jones Act

(AP Photo/Carlos Giusti). In this Sept. 24, 2017, photo, National Guard Soldiers arrive at Barrio Obrero in Santurce to distribute water and food among those affected by the passage of Hurricane Maria, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The White House has authorized a waiver to loosen shipping rules for Puerto Rico.

Officials said this will be a significant help for recovery efforts from Hurricane Maria.

We spoke to a number of people here in Springfield today who have family in Puerto Rico, and many say they are pleased with President Trump’s decision.

President Trump pleased a growing list of officials Wednesday who argued that lifting the Jones Act would help expedite supplies to the ravaged island.

The Jones Act is a federal law designed to protect the financial interests of US shipbuilders.

Kyle Burns of Springfield told Western Mass News that his mother-in-law was lucky. Her home only has minor flooding.

“But her extended family, her cousins, weren’t so lucky. They got wiped out. Both of their houses are gone.”

Waiving the Jones Act will guarantee the needed equipment to repair infrastructure damaged by the storm.

After ten days, the waiver can be extended if needed.

In Massachusetts, officials are stepping up. Governor Charlie Baker posted to Twitter:

“Massachusetts is ready to welcome disaster survivors & our admin is preparing to support those who seek temporary or permanent residence.”

“We stand ready to send help to Puerto Rico & will remain in communication with Puerto Rican and federal officials managing recovery efforts.”

