A Springfield man shares his experience escaping Puerto Rico

Much is still needed after Hurricane Maria ravaged Puerto Rico.

Western Mass News spoke with a man who escaped the devastated island and now he is working to help others.

It is hard for many to wrap their heads around the widespread crisis across Puerto Rico.

Victor Perez told Western Mass News his harrowing tale of finding basic necessities and making his way off the island.

Now the community is pulling together to help a resilient nation in its time of need.

“There’s really no way to plan for a storm of this magnitude.”

Victor Perez, a Springfield resident was visiting family in Puerto Rico when Hurricane Maria threatened to make landfall.

“I was scheduled to leave Tuesday before the storm, but I knew my mother was going to stay there alone, so I canceled my flight.”

“I think the mentality was that this was going to be a storm just like Irma. You prepare some provisions, you know, candles, batteries, and whatnot to get through.”

The devastating storm knocked out power and water supplies to most of the island.

Food is scarce and cash is king.

“Not knowing where we were going to eat the next day. Trying to ration food.”

After waiting for eleven hours in line for gas Perez made his way to the airport.

“I went to the airport, had to wait 17 hours, but it was worth it.

As resources deplete, some are seeking safety on the mainland.

“We are collectively just trying to make sure that we’re here for our fellow Americans. And our fellow brothers and sisters out there on the island,” said City Councilor Adam Gomez.

With a large and proud population of Puerto Ricans in western Massachusetts. many may find refuge in our neck of the woods.

“We have to make sure our public schools, our housing authority, other agencies, Holyoke Medical Center are prepared,” said Mayor Morse.

The Western Mass United for Puerto Rico Coalition was formed to help those in need.

And the unwavering spirit of the island is being felt across the nation.

While many have donated, there is still an incredible need.

The coalition is collecting monetary donations and seeking volunteers.

