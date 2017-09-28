Amherst Fire Dept. responds to lab fire at UMass and brush fire simultaneously

Amherst Fire Dept. respond to Bowditch Hall at UMass tonight around 6:55 pm for reports of a fire in the lab.

Crews arrived and found smoke coming from the rear of the first floor. The fire was found to be burning in a large industrial grade oven in the lab.

Occupants in the lab attempted to extinguish the fire, but due to the number of combustible material in the lab, they were unsuccessful.

The first engine to arrive was able to extinguish the fire quickly.

The items that ignited and burned in the oven were experiments involving large quantities of plant material inside paper bags that were being dried.

The fire is believed to be caused by failure of the ventilation motor for the oven.

Damage was confined to the oven itself and the building was soon ventilated.

While this fire occurred, Amherst Fire crews were also dispatched to a brush fire in the area of the Town of Amherst Conservation Land in the Lawrence Swamp.

Three on duty fire fighters and 12 off duty firefighters were called to extinguish the brush fire that took around two and half hours to knock down.

That fire is still under investigation.

