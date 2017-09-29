A 50/50 weather weekend on the way

What a beautiful fall day across southern New England! We saw abundant sunshine this afternoon and seasonable temperatures in the middle to upper 60s-down a good 20-25 degrees from Monday's high.

Showers move in overnight as a vigorous area of low pressure approaches southern New England. A few downpours and rumbles of thunder are possible through dawn with temperatures falling into the 40s.

Low pressure will move over western Mass Saturday, keeping the day cool and raw with a gusty north breeze and continued showers. High temperatures only make it into the low 50s in the hills and Berkshires and upper 50s in the valley. A few showers in the morning may have some small hail with them as well.

Showers taper off Saturday evening and high pressure building into the Northeast will help to clear skies Saturday night. Temperatures get quite chilly and many hit mid to upper 30s by Sunday morning. Some light, patchy frost may occur.

High pressure builds overhead Sunday, bringing back that blue sky and sunshine. Temperatures will be seasonable in the afternoon and chilly again at night with another light frost potential Monday morning. Daytime highs get into the low and mid 70s Monday and Tuesday, then high pressure shifts to our south and we get warmer. Highs around 80 are possible mid to late week with continued dry weather. We do have a chance for a few showers late in the week with a cold front, but there is still a lot of uncertainty on when the front comes through.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.