Beautiful fall day followed by a weekend split

It's a much cooler start this morning. Make sure you have the jacket ready to go. Today will be a beautiful Late-September day with sunshine, dry air and cool, pleasant temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 60s. We will have a lighter breeze throughout the day as high pressure builds across the region. Clouds build in late in the day as a quick-moving Clipper moves down from the Great Lakes. Showers are likely late tonight into Saturday morning with this system and even a thunderstorm or two with small hail or graupel (soft hail) is possible.

Tomorrow will be a cloudy, damp and chilly day with highs in the mid to upper 50s and a breeze. Some clearing is possible late in the day as this potent disturbance moves out to sea. Temperatures get cold Saturday night as high pressure builds in and overnight lows may get near freezing for some with a light frost possible.

High pressure dominates our weather from Sunday through much of next week. We will see a seasonable, fantastic Sunday (October 1st) and gradually get warmer each day with 70s through Tuesday and low 80s possible Wednesday and Thursday. Nights remain clear and gradually milder. Our weather pattern of dry and above normal temps continues through the week.

