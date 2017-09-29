Beautiful fall day followed by a weekend split

What a beautiful fall day across southern New England! We saw abundant sunshine this afternoon and seasonable temperatures in the middle to upper 60s-down a good 20-25 degrees from Monday’s high.

Clouds continue to build across western Mass this evening ahead of a quick-moving storm system. With mostly cloudy skies overnight, temperatures will drop to the mid-40s. Showers arrive after midnight and continue through Saturday morning.

A trough will move overhead Saturday, bringing very cold air into the upper levels of the atmosphere. This may give us a few showers with small hail or graupel along with thunder. Low pressure moving through southern New England will keep us cloudy and unseasonably cool with highs in the 50s for most. Showers taper off in the afternoon and skies will gradually clear Saturday night. Some light frost is possible Sunday morning as temps dip into the mid and upper 30s.

High pressure builds overhead Sunday, bringing back that blue sky and sunshine. Temperatures will be seasonable in the afternoon and chilly again at night with another light frost potential Monday morning. Daytime highs get into the low and mid 70s Monday and Tuesday, then high pressure shifts to our south and we get warmer. Highs around 80 are possible mid to late week with continued dry weather. We do have a chance for a few showers late in the week with a cold front, but there is still a lot of uncertainty on when the front comes through.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.