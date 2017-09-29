Wendell murder suspect set to be arraigned in court - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Wendell murder suspect set to be arraigned in court

GREENFIELD, MA

The Wendell man accused of fatally shooting and killing his girlfriend will be back in court this afternoon.

53-year old Lewis Starkey has been held without bail for his court appearance.

Police said on Wednesday July 5, a heated argument between Starkey and 48-year old Amanda Glover went horribly wrong.

That afternoon Starkey allegedly fatally shot her with a shotgun.

Authorities told Western Mass News he opened fire on her adult son as well before fleeing to a trucking company in Chicopee where he worked; about an hour drive from his home. 

It was there police said he opened fire again, shooting a co-worker through a glass window. Thankfully, that man was okay.

Starkey was found 5 days later in Orange, arrested on charges of murder and armed assault with intent to murder. 

His arraignment is set to start at 2 this afternoon.

Starkey has been held without bail and has been here inside the courthouse lockup.

