Wendell murder suspect set to be arraigned in court

The Wendell man accused of fatally shooting and killing his girlfriend will be back in court this afternoon.
53-year old Lewis Starkey has been held without bail for his court appearance.
Police said on Wednesday July 5, a heated argument between Starkey and 48-year old Amanda Glover went horribly wrong.
That afternoon Starkey allegedly fatally shot her with a shotgun.
Authorities told Western Mass News he opened fire on her adult son as well before fleeing to a trucking company in Chicopee where he worked; about an hour drive from his home.
It was there police said he opened fire again, shooting a co-worker through a glass window. Thankfully, that man was okay.
Starkey was found 5 days later in Orange, arrested on charges of murder and armed assault with intent to murder.
His arraignment is set to start at 2 this afternoon.
Starkey has been held without bail and has been here inside the courthouse lockup.
