PETA offers $5K reward for info on puppies thrown in river

UXBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) - People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is offering a $5,000 reward to help find whoever dumped a bag containing six live puppies into a Massachusetts river.
Uxbridge police say a kayaker found the week-old puppies in the Blackstone River on Sunday. They're all expected to survive.
The money is being offered as a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. PETA Vice President Colleen O'Brien said Thursday the case demonstrates a "disturbing lack of empathy."
Local animal control officers are currently looking after the puppies. They will be put up for adoption in a few weeks.
Police continue to investigate.
