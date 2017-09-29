PD: Suspect arrested after hitting Chicopee detective with minivan

A Springfield man is facing a number of charges after he injured a Chicopee police detective during a search warrant Thursday evening.

Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News 32-year-old Enrique Santiago was the targeted suspect for the search warrant at 41 Lemuel Avenue.

Just before 5 p.m. Santiago pulled up in a tan minivan with three children in the back and an unidentified passenger when officers were searching the property.

They ordered him to stop but according to Wilk, he accelerated and struck Detective Jusino Jr. in the leg and almost hit another detective.

When another detective tried to stop Santiago on Nonotuck Avenue, he crashed the minivan up over a curb, hit a fire hydrant, and struck that detective’s cruiser and then a parked car, said Wilk.

Santiago finally came to a stop on Ellsbree and Nonotuck Avenue, but got out of the minivan and ran to a vacant house on 53 Casino Avenue.

Wilk said they found Santiago hiding in the basement bleeding from his head. They were able to place him under arrested without incident.

Both Santiago and Detective Jusino Jr. were treated and released from the hospital.

The children in the minivan, ages 8, 6, and 2, and the passenger were medically evaluated at the scene.

Santiago’s bail was set at $2,500. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Chicopee District Court Friday for the following charges:

Receiving Stolen Property over $250

2 Counts Assault & Battery w/ a Dangerous Weapon

2 Counts Assault & Battery on a Police Officer

Assault w/a Dangerous Weapon

3 Counts Reckless Endangerment of a Child

Breaking & Entering

2 Counts Leave the Scene of a Property Damage Crash

Fail to Stop for Police

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

