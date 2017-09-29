50 arrested in Massachusetts amid federal immigration sweep

BOSTON (AP) - Federal immigration officials say 50 people were arrested in Massachusetts as part of a nationwide sweep focusing on what they called "sanctuary" jurisdictions, which limit local authorities' cooperation in immigration investigations.

In a news release Thursday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said that the four-day operation netted 498 people wanted for immigration violations. Of those, 317 had criminal convictions.

The release says a citizen of India who was convicted of indecent assault was arrested in Boston.

A Boston police spokeswoman tells the Boston Globe that the department was notified of a criminal operation, but had "very limited" involvement, if any.

ICE acting Director Tom Homan said local policies of non-cooperation create magnets for illegal immigration, forcing the agency to use more resources in those communities.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.