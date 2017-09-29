Man who found Boston Marathon bomber in his boat dies

BOSTON (AP) - The man who found surviving Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev hiding in his boat in his backyard has died.

David Henneberry, of Watertown, died on Wednesday. He was 70.

The death was confirmed by the Lehman, Reen, & McNamara Funeral Home in Boston where a wake is scheduled for Oct. 6. No cause of death was provided.

Henneberry's 24-foot boat was shrink-wrapped on April 19, 2013 when he noticed that some padding to protect the hull had fallen off. He went outside, lifted the wrap and found a bloody Tsarnaev curled up inside.

He ran back into his home and called 911.

Some called him a hero but he was uncomfortable with the attention.

He is survived by two stepchildren, grandchildren and a great-grandchild. His wife, Elizabeth, died in 2014.

