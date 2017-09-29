2 arrested on firearm charges in Springfield

Springfield police placed two men under arrest who were in possession of illegal guns Thursday night.
Ryan Walsh, Spokesman for the Springfield Police Department said just before 3 a.m. a shotspotter activation went off in the 400 block of Franklin Street.
That led police to a car connected to the shooting and arrested 26-year-old Calvin Vasquez and 23-year-old Steven Cardona without incident.
Luckily, no one was hurt. Walsh said the suspects will face firearm charges.
