2 arrested on firearm charges in Springfield

Image Courtesy: Springfield PD Image Courtesy: Springfield PD
Springfield police placed two men under arrest who were in possession of illegal guns Thursday night.

Ryan Walsh, Spokesman for the Springfield Police Department said just before 3 a.m. a shotspotter activation went off in the 400 block of Franklin Street.

That led police to a car connected to the shooting and arrested 26-year-old Calvin Vasquez and 23-year-old Steven Cardona without incident.

Luckily, no one was hurt. Walsh said the suspects will face firearm charges.   

