'Help for Puerto Rico' to be held Wednesday

The people of Puerto Rico were hit hard by Hurricane Maria and its aftermath - with homes and buildings destroyed, electricity and water knocked out for much of the island, and supplies running low.

Many here in our area have also been directly impacted as they watch family and friends deal with the storm's devastation.

Western Mass News Cares is teaming up with the American Red Cross to help raise money for recovery efforts.

On Wednesday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., members of the Western Mass News team will be collecting monetary donations for the Red Cross at two locations:

Basketball Hall of Fame , 1000 Hall of Fame Avenue, Springfield - look for the 94.7 WMAS tent near the north entrance (near Cold Stone Creamery)

, 1000 Hall of Fame Avenue, Springfield - look for the 94.7 WMAS tent near the north entrance (near Cold Stone Creamery) Big Y World Class Market, 2035 Boston Road, Wilbraham

If you prefer to donate using a check, please make it to 'American Red Cross' and write 'Maria' in the memo line.

Come down, say hello, and help us help those impacted by this historic storm.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.