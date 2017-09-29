'Western Mass News Cares: Helping Hand' to be held today!

Western Mass News Cares and we're looking for your help as we lend a helping hand for those in need.

Today, we are teaming up with the American Red Cross and our friends at 94.7 WMAS to help raise money for recovery efforts in Puerto Rico and other areas devastated by the recent storms.

In addition, if you would like to donate blood in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting, Baystate Health will have their Bloodmobile out accepting blood donations.

Donating blood locally will help ensure an adequate supply for our area so that medical personnel would not have to get blood from nationally available supplies, which can be used to help those in Las Vegas.

Here's how you can help - join us TODAY from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at one of these two locations:

Monetary donations AND blood donations will be accepted the Basketball Hall of Fame Look for the 94.7 WMAS tent near the north entrance (near Cold Stone Creamery)

Monetary donations will be accepted at Big Y World Class Market, 2035 Boston Road, Wilbraham

Monetary donations can also be dropped off at all Big Y locations in western Massachusetts.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.