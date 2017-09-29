Springfield's mayor responds after librarian calls Dr. Seuss 'cliche'

Fallout continues today from the comments made by M Massachusetts librarian about Dr. Seuss.

That librarian rejected ten books by the author, given to the school by First Lady Melania Trump.

Today, we're hearing from the first lady herself and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno on what Dr. Seuss means to the city.

"It really aggravated me and I'll really stand up for our city, my city," said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

A defiant Mayor Sarno spoke on the latest controversy surrounding author Dr. Seuss.

Theodor Geisel, known in the literary world as Dr. Seuss, was born and raised in Springfield.

"I still read the books. It gets them involved in reading and the different play on words and in every book, Dr, Seuss has a message," Sarno added.

It started after First Lady Melania Trump offered 10 Dr. Seuss books to schools across the country as part of National Read a Book Day.

The first lady's offer was rejected by a school librarian in Cambridge, who said that she was returning the book because "my school doesn't have a need for these books" and "Why not go out of your way to gift books to underfunded and underprivileged communities that continue to be marginalized and maligned by policies put in place by Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos?"

Springfield is home to the only Dr. Seuss Museum in the world and Sarno told Western Mass News that he's upset someone tried to make these comments about a person who has meant so much to Springfield and helped literacy in many ways.

"To send that connotation that Dr. Seuss is somewhat evil is ridiculous when all his books have a positive message. He's beloved across the world. He's helped our young people be able to have fun and if you're able to read, you're able to succeed," Sarno explained.

However, some said that Dr. Seuss' books have racist overtones and the librarian herself called him a "bit of a cliche."

"Not at all...not at all," Sarno added.

The first lady responded to the librarian's rejection saying: "to turn the gesture of sending young students some books into something divisive is unfortunate."

Sarno added, "and I also think that it was a nice gesture by First Lady Melania Trump and I welcome First Lady Melania Trump and President Trump if they want to come to Springfield and visit the Dr. Seuss Museum."

Sarno encourages everyone to visit the Dr. Seuss Museum.

Meantime, the Cambridge school district has distanced themselves from the librarian's remarks and said that doesn't represent what they stand for.

