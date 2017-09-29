WMass cities prepare to assist Puerto Rican families

As millions of Puerto Ricans wait for help on the ravaged island, communities prepare to welcome those in need with open arms.

Holyoke and Springfield are working out logistical challenges to host families impacted by Hurricane Maria.

Holyoke has a large Puerto Rican population, so naturally, many families across western Massachusetts will open their doors to loved ones from the island.

Not knowing when they will get their next meal, many Puerto Rican families ration water and food.

"That's my island," said Olga Rivera of Holyoke.

In Holyoke, volunteers like Rivera are gathering supplies as they anxiously await word from their families in Puerto Rico.

"There's people that need food. They're not eating. They're suffering," Rivera noted.

Resources are scant and local leaders in our state are preparing to accommodate those in need.

"The last thing we want is to have people coming from one humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico, to another bad living situation where they can't access, whether it be housing, or work, income, healthcare, education," said Marcos Marrero, Holyoke's director of planning and economic development.

The first step is to gauge how many people will be coming to the city.

One idea potentially in the works is to create an online survey to assess the needs and allocate resources.

"Is it a situation where we'll see one dozen, or two dozen, or is it 100, 200?" Marrero added.

They want to be sure they have essentials prepared.

"Are there policies that need to be flexible? How do we put together resources to communicate that to families that are arriving?" Marrero noted.

Springfield is also preparing to assist Puerto Rican families. They are now ironing out their own plans to allocate resources.

"They are our sisters, brothers, family and friends and we are prepared if they want to come to Springfield to assist them, to get them back on their feet," said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno

Western Mass News Cares, the American Red Cross, and 94.7 WMAS is coming together with 'Help for Puerto Rico'.

The victims of Hurricane Maria need our help. That's why we're joining forces to raise money for recovery efforts on Wednesday, October 4.

CLICK HERE for more information on how you can help.

