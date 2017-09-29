Extended forecast could be recipe for great fall foliage season

October is almost here and forecasters said Friday that conditions are looking good for a phenomenal fall foliage season.



Experts said that a nice blast of colder temps, along with sunshine in the forecast, will help facilitate those beautiful reds, yellows, and oranges New England banks on in the fall.

It has begun! Those beautiful fall colors are just starting to come out in western Massachusetts.

We took a trip with our Western Mass News SkyDrone on Mount Tom and saw a lot of green, but there are a few pops of color.

"The birches, I see a little bit of yellow and some reds of the sugar maples are starting to turn," said Sue Tracy of Ashfield.

Western Mass News First Warning Meteorologist Dan Brown said that all that hot weather we had earlier this week slowed things down, but "With the weather that we're getting or coming up, this will kind of catch us up and put us right on course to where we should be for when we get our peak colors."

The map shows that western Massachusetts still falls in the yellow - or "low" - part of the foliage spectrum.

However, Dan said that the weekend and extended forecast will make a big difference.

"Certainly from Sunday and all of next week, we're going to have a lot of sunshine the way it looks. We're going to have mild to warm afternoons to cool crisp nights, which will make for perfect conditions for the fall foliage and will get those colors popping across the area," Dan noted.

Barring any curve balls from Mother Nature, if you're making plans to hit the leaf peeping trail in and around western Massachusetts, just hold on a couple of weeks if you want colors at their peak.

The autumn blaze is, as usual, arriving earlier up north, approaching peak already in Maine, Vermont, and parts of New Hampshire.

From the docks of the Greenway Riverfront Park in Northampton, the view from above along the Connecticut River showing signs of change.

Yankee Magazine, which tracks New England fall foliage, predicts 2017 will be particularly strong and vibrant. That's a good thing considering fall tourism is a $3 billion business for the New England economy.

