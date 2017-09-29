Mass. National Guard unit heading to Puerto Rico for hurricane recovery efforts

A unit of the Massachusetts National Guard will soon be heading to Puerto Rico to help with hurricane recovery efforts.

The Baker-Polito administration announced Friday that Puerto Rican officials had accepted an offer from MEMA to mobilize a six person communications unit to the island for 30 days.

The request for assistance from Puerto Rico came via the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, which officials explain is the national emergency management mutual aid system that helps with state-to-state disaster assistance.

“We are proud that members of the Massachusetts National Guard will mobilize to Puerto Rico to assist in the recovery operations on the island where lines of communications have been badly damaged,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement.

The unit, known as the Joint Site Satellite Communications Capability team, will help support satellite-based data and mobile communications on the island, where communication lines are severely damaged.

Several of these teams from across the country have been mobilized or are in the process of mobilizing to head to Puerto Rico and assist with disaster relief operations.

"The Massachusetts National Guard is committed to building enduring relationships with all our national and state partners. Our service members are prepared to assist and maximize transparency of Department of Defense and Commonwealth of Massachusetts National Guard activities in response to these tragic hurricanes that have struck Puerto Rico," said Major General Gary Keefe, Adjutant General of the Massachusetts National Guard in a statement.

MEMA is also preparing an additional offer to Puerto Rico of bilingual law enforcement officers. Additional information on that will be provided if and when the offer is accepted.

“Massachusetts is ready and willing to offer additional support to Puerto Rico with personnel and equipment as requested and is preparing to welcome disaster survivors seeking temporary or permanent residence in Massachusetts. We will remain in contact with Puerto Rican officials and federal authorities throughout response and recovery efforts during this devastating time for all affected by Hurricanes Maria and Irma," Baker added.

