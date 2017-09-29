Health officials warn this year could be bad for the flu

Health officials said that this year could be bad for the flu.

They point to the Southern Hemisphere, which is in its winter season right now and has been getting hit hard with a strain known to be severe.

It's not even October yet, but health experts are warning this year could be especially bad for the flu virus.

"The decision about what to put in the flu vaccine was decided back in February or March for the current flu vaccine we're giving out," said Dr. John Kelley with Redwood Pediatrics.

A big indicator could be the way the flu virus is hitting the Southern Hemisphere right now. Health officials said that the strain there has been particularly bad.

"They had for some reason a big outbreak of the H3-N2, which is in the flu vaccine. There could a correlation that we could see the same thing in the Northern Hemisphere," Kelley added.

Kelley told Western Mass News that this is just a prediction, but it's definitely an added reason to get the flu shot.

"It's very important for everyone to get the flu vaccine. That's indicated for everyone over six months of age and there's been some studies out recently that the flu vaccine has been preventative and protective from pediatric deaths," Kelley noted.

Flu does evolve year after year, so new vaccines need to be created to match the various strains, but Kelley said symptoms usually stay the same.

"Typically, flu is total fatigue, tired, feel like you got run over by a truck, coughing, headache, high fevers," Kelley said.

