Agawam gears up to face off against Westfield Bombers

It's a Friday night under the lights and for the first time it’s going to feel like fall here on the grid iron.

Tonight's match up brings us here to Agawam where the Brownies host the Westfield Bombers.

Only three players from the Westfield team played any significant time last year making this year's team very young.

They struggled out of the gate, not playing great football these first few weeks, but Coach Robert Parent feels pretty confident that his young guys will show up to play against this very tough Agawam team.

The Brownies haven’t gotten off to a great start.

1-2 so far this season, but the coach said they have been preparing hard all this week for a shot at a tough Westfield team, and hopefully improve to 500.

“Just trying to get our minds and our bodies back on track. Agawam is a tough team and were just trying to get ourselves back on track,” said Coach Parent.

