Sen. Warren discusses Puerto Rico relief efforts in Springfield

Disaster relief efforts remain a focus for Massachusetts lawmakers as resources dwindle in Puerto Rico.

Senator Elizabeth Warren spoke Friday night to local leaders and residents at Chestnut Middle School in Springfield.

Warren wants to see more aid distributed to the island before time runs out.

Hurricane Maria ravaged the island and left homes destroyed, food scarce, and fresh water limited.

Warren made a strong push earlier this week in Washington and asked for more federal resources to be allocated to the American territory. She has called on the Trump administration to release funding immediately.

Today, Warren addressed concerns in western Massachusetts, where there is a large Puerto Rican population. She said she has long since been concerned about the fragile economy and wants a long term plan to rebuild the island.

"We come together to try and find out how we can do better and one of the reasons I wanted to be here with you is to tell you what I know, but to also hear from you, so I can take that back to Washington. I think it's just much more powerful to have something real to say," Warren explained.

There were a number of local leaders in attendance at Friday's event, including Congressman Richard Neal, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse

