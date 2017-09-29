Friday Football Feature - Ware High School Football

It's been a red-hot start for the Ware Indians this season with three blowout wins out of the gates, but with just a third of the season down, the team told us there's no time to celebrate just yet.

Scores of 65 nothing, 45 nothing and 49-6, with nobody seeming to stop them in their tracks, the year has been one of hard work and plenty of fun.

"It's been fun this year. We've had a good season. It's nice to win games like we are winning. We're just going to keep working hard," said Senior QB Ryan Johnson.

Senior Quarterback Ryan Johnson has manned the offense, along with hard running tailback Hunter Millier, who told Western Mass News as the team gets better, the brotherly bond only gets stronger.

"It's a big family thing, so everyone gets along, everyone's been growing up together pretty much our whole lives."

Head Coach and Athletic Director William Gallagher knows the feeling.

A Ware High School graduate of 1961, he played four years of football in town before coaching over at rival Palmer for decades, leading the Panthers to two divisional championships and undefeated seasons.

Gallagher came out of retirement to continue to coach the game he loves.

We asked Gallagher about the strong start, and as great as the offense has been, averaging more than 50 points a game, it has been the defense that has come up big, feeding off the fury of the offense.

"The offense is pretty well hyped up, and they get out there, and if they put one up on the board, defense goes, 'okay, let's go and preserve this shutout'," said Gallagher.

"Everyone wants to go to the Superbowl, that's everyone's main goal throughout the year, and I'm pretty sure we all see that we can go. We have good potential on the field, offense and defense," said Millier.

But that goal has plenty of plays left in its path. Up next for the Indians?

Their long-time rivals, the Palmer Panthers, in a battle to hold this historic trophy for another season, they aren't taking this game, or any game lightly along the way.

You can catch this dogfight Saturday at 1:30 at Palmer High School.

Palmer Head Coach and Athletic Director Peter Farr told Western Mass News that the focus will be gang tackling and constant movement of the ball if they want to pull of this monumental victory.

