Friday Football Fever Scores for 9/29

It’s already week four and some teams are really starting to hit their strides this season, and for one team it’s a complete break out season from last year.
Here are the final scores for 9/29:
Chicopee 20 -- Taconic 14
Central 61 – Chicopee Comp 0
Amherst 54 -- Drury 0
Longmeadow 34 – Holyoke 14
Minnechaug 35 -- Northampton 0
Pittsfield 37 -- Commerce 0
Agawam 27 -- Westfield 14
