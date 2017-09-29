Friday Football Fever Scores for 9/29 - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Friday Football Fever Scores for 9/29

SPRINGFIELD, MA

It’s already week four and some teams are really starting to hit their strides this season, and for one team it’s a complete break out season from last year.

Here are the final scores for 9/29:

Chicopee 20 -- Taconic 14

Central 61 – Chicopee Comp 0

Amherst 54 -- Drury 0

Longmeadow 34 – Holyoke 14

Minnechaug 35 -- Northampton 0

Pittsfield 37 -- Commerce 0

Agawam 27 -- Westfield 14

