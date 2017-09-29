East Longmeadow Fire knocks down fire at Elmcrest Country Club

East Longmeadow Fire have responded to a fire at the Elmcrest Country Club on Somerville Road.
The fire started around 10pm and appears to be out at the time of 11pm.
A previous fire at this location broke out just last month.
There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
