Power restored to over 400 Springfield residents

Over 400 Eversource customers lost power early Saturday morning in Springfield.

At about 3 a.m. Eversource says electricity was lost in the area of Tyler Street.

Representative Jack Arsego tells Western Mass News crews are on scene and are working on the situation.

" Issue with a piece of equipment and we'll be restoring that within an hour or two," he told us. So by about 10 a.m. power should be restored.

You can view the Eversource Outage Map here anytime, just click.

