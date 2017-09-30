A cloudy, cool and damp Saturday with periods of showers

Overall it's shaping up to be a 50-50 weekend. Showers are likely on and off throughout the day today before drier air moves in for Sunday. Temperatures will gradually warm through much of next week.

Low pressure will move over western Mass Saturday, keeping the day cool and raw with a northerly breeze and continued showers. High temperatures only make it into the low 50s in the hills and Berkshires and upper 50s in the valley. A few showers this morning may have some small hail with them as well.

Showers taper off Saturday evening and high pressure building into the Northeast will help to clear skies Saturday night. Temperatures get quite chilly and many hit mid to upper 30s by Sunday morning. Some light, patchy frost may occur. A Frost Advisory has been posted for northern Berkshire county from midnight tonight until 8 am Sunday morning. Make sure to cover up and tender vegetation or bring it inside.

High pressure builds overhead Sunday, bringing back that blue sky and sunshine. Temperatures will be seasonable in the afternoon and chilly again at night with another light frost potential Monday morning. Daytime highs get into the low and mid 70s Monday and Tuesday, then high pressure shifts to our south and we get warmer. Highs around 80 are possible mid to late week with continued dry weather. We do have a chance for a few showers late in the week with a cold front, but there is still a lot of uncertainty on when the front comes through.

